NYC seafood chain 'Seamore's' debuts new location in Dumbo

NYC seafood chain Seamore's keeps expanding, opening its fourth location at 66 Water St., in the Dumbo section of Brooklyn.
Situated in the shadow of the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges, the newest Seamore's is helmed by Meatball Shop co-founder Michael Chernow and seats 90 in the main dining room and bar, reports the New York Post.
The menu includes items from the other locations, such as linguine and clams with preserved tomato and gremolata, fish tacos and the $24 "Reel Deal," where diners choose their fish, sauce--options include red curry and charred scallion--and sides like Brussels sprouts, kale avocado salad and sweet potato mash.
There are also shareable plates of poke, crispy squid and curry mussels, plus daily specials specific to the Dumbo location. (See full menu here.)
Seamore's has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
Mike C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 18th, said, "The rapidly expanding Seamore's just opened their biggest location yet in Dumbo right near all of the other restaurants that opened last year. They have the same great menu of seafood as at the other locations, plus some new stuff like a gumbo tostada that you can only get here."
Yelper Alexandra M. added, "My server was absolutely amazing -- so nice and great recommendations. This was my first time at the Dumbo location and I was very impressed with the spacious, clean and colorful vibes."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Seamore's is open Friday and Saturday from noon-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from noon-10pm.
