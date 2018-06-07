FOOD & DRINK

15-year-old from Staten Island headed to prestigious culinary school in France

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on the culinary prodigy.

By
STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) --
Some people know what they want to do at an early age, and some actually start doing it.

Liam Dertinger, of Staten Island, has loved to cook since he was a boy. Now 15, he's already making it big in the culinary world.

He definitely runs his family kitchen, but it's likely he will run some other kitchens in the near future. A year and a half ago, he won "Chopped Junior " on The Food Network, and now, he's headed to Paris to study at Le Cordon Bleu.

"It's hard to take in all at once," he said. "It's pretty amazing I got into such an exclusive program that's been around for such a long time...It's really empowering and honoring to know that I was selected at such a young age."

He is the youngest person to ever attend the cooking school, with Le Cordon Bleu representative Philippe Rocheron saying, "Despite his young age, the admissions jury was impressed and reassured by Liam's professional experience."

He will attend the school for three consecutive summers, while the remainder of the year, he will attend Brooklyn Tech. He hopes to open his own restaurant by the time he's 21.

"I want to have my own restaurant, to have my own place," he said. "That's been my goal."

He first got the cooking bug helping his mom in the kitchen at age 7. Now, she and the rest of the family are his taste testers.

Liam's mother will be joining him in Paris, as he is a minor. But she's thrilled for her young chef.

"He's incredible," she said. "(He) makes being a parent very easy."

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcelebrity chefcookingfoodstudentsNew York CityStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
More News