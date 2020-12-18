Food & Drink

NYPD to no longer coordinate street vendor enforcement in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD will no longer oversee enforcement of street vendors in New York City.

The city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection will oversee how and where vendors operate starting on Jan. 15.

The same department will continue to respond to food vending permits and health code violations.

The mayor wants police officers to be able to focus on major drivers of crime in the city.

"Our officers must be able to focus on the real drivers of crime," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Having Department of Consumer and Worker Protection coordinating the City's vending policy and enforcement efforts strikes the right balance as we rethink how law enforcement resources are used in our city. DCWP has a strong record of protecting New Yorkers, and I'm confident they're up to the task."

The NYPD made headlines last year after a confrontation with a food vendor in a subway station went viral on social media.

