FOOD & DRINK

Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village

Photo: Thomas S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Can't get enough truffled dishes? A new fine dining Italian restaurant is here to help you get your fix. The fresh arrival to the West Village, called Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant, is located in a repurposed "horse hallway" at 28 Greenwich Ave.

The spot is the project of chef-owner Rudy Accornero, who is serving up plentiful shavings of Tuscan truffles in dishes like a truffle burger with foie gras, filet mignon rossini in a wine reduction sauce, tagliolini cacio e pepe pasta, and desserts like fior de latte ice cream with truffle honey.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant is on its way to developing a local fan base. (You can make reservations through OpenTable.)

"Yes, it is fine dining at a level of indulgence I've never before experienced, but it was the warmth of the experience itself that will stay with us," wrote Thomas S. on August 6. "The combined bite of foie gras, filet mignon, soaked toast and shaved truffle was unlike anything I've ever eaten. The word "ethereal" comes to mind."

Yelper Amina M. added, "We ended with the ice cream and truffle honey - hands down the best ice cream we've ever had, and combined with the sweetness of the honey and earthiness of the truffle... it was beyond words."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant is open from 4:30 p.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
New Korean barbecue spot Grand Seoul opens its doors in Chinatown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect due in court Wednesday
Hurricane Lane strengthens to monster Category 5 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
'I need a beer': Post Malone speaks after emergency landing
Show More
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Watts' dad sobs as accused son-in-law appears in court
More News