Oath Pizza adds new location on Upper West Side

Photo: Oath Pizza - West 77th Street/Yelp

By Hoodline
If pizza is what you're after, look no further than this new eatery. Located at 2169 Broadway on the Upper West Side, the new addition is called Oath Pizza. It also has an outpost at 67th Street and Third Avenue.

Hailing from Massachusetts, the regional chain prides itself on using sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients. According to its website, it is the first pizza chain to be certified humane.

The fast-casual restaurant features specialty pizzas made with fresh ingredients like roasted garlic, housemade chili oil, fresh basil and spiced chicken.

Indulge with one of the spot's "highly decorated" offerings, or try a seasonal special like the Bahn Mi with Niman Ranch pulled pork, pickled veggies, spicy aioli and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Oath Pizza has made a promising start.

Christine X., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 13, wrote, "Pizza is custom-made pretty fast right before your eyes. The dough is semi-crispy and tastes kind of like a flatbread/scallion pancake."

"All of the ingredients are super fresh and the options are plentiful," added Yelper Len N. "I opted for a half truffle mushroom and half whole hog. Couldn't decide which was better, as they were both pretty yummy!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Oath Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
