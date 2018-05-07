FOOD & DRINK

Obama-era calorie count requirement goes into effect for chain establishments

EMBED </>More Videos

The FDA hopes the new requirements will help consumers make more healthy choices. (Shutterstock)

The Food and Drug Administration is implementing an Obama-era law that requires food establishments with 20 or more locations to post calorie counts.


The policy was originally a part of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, but was delayed by lawmakers who felt the new labeling would be burdensome on businesses to comply.

The law not only applies to restaurants but also cafes, movie theaters, vending machines and any other food serving establishments with 20 or more locations.

"Information about how healthy our food is gives us the chance to make better choices about our diets," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement, "This same information also inspires competition among producers to formulate food in ways that make it more healthful."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantfast food restaurantpoliticsaffordable care actObamacareFDA
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News