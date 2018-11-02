Oki Poké & Ramen opens its doors in Midtown

A new spot to score poke and ramen has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 135 E. 45th St. in Midtown, the newcomer is called Oki Poke & Ramen.
Oki Poke & Ramen serves up Hawaiian-inspired poke, along with several different ramen dishes. One of its spicier items, the Volcano Ramen, includes tonkotsu salt flavor with chashu pork, egg, fish cake, scallion, corn, menma (bamboo shoots), kikurage (wood ear), nori (seaweed) and spicy black garlic oil.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Oki Poke & Ramen is off to a strong start.
Michael R., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 27, wrote, "The inside is very clean and modern. And my waitress was really nice and fast. Overall, a good experience."
Yelper Qiu Z. added, "The space is big and very clean, the food was delicious, and there were a variety of choices you could pick from."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Oki Poke & Ramen is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-9 p.m. on weekends.
