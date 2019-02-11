FOOD & DRINK

Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet for Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

To the girl who loves bread more than chocolate, this is for you!

If you're looking for something a little more practical than flowers this Valentine's Day, Olive Garden has something that may work.

Give your loved one more substance on Thursday with a breadstick bouquet.

Olive Garden has some printable wrapping paper for this DIY project. Choose the one that says "love at first bite" or "my love for you is never ending." Put that together then pick up some breadsticks and you're done!

Now, that may not fly for most people so Olive Garden is offering some Valentine's Day dinner specials.

