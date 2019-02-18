OliVine brings Mediterranean fare to Steinway

A new Mediterranean spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Steinway, called OliVine, is located at 36-03 Ditmars Blvd.
The spot offers a wild mushroom crostini with ricotta and aleppo, a baked cod with a horseradish crust, a seafood linguine with mussels, shrimp and calamari and more. (View the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, OliVine has already made a good impression.
Kaity S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 15, wrote, "Not only is the decor beautiful, but this place is hands down the best restaurant I've ever been to! Everything that came out was tasteful and fresh."
Yelper Galina A. added, "Our favorite was the mushroom crostini and branzino. It had a very cozy atmosphere as well. They will have outdoor seating in the summer."
Head on over to check it out: OliVine is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
