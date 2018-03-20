'Omakasa' Brings Asian-Inspired Fare To Midtown

A new Japanese spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to Midtown, called Omakasa, is located at 31 W. 52nd St. (between Avenue Of The Americas & 5th Ave.).
This newcomer bills itself as a casual dining establishment specializing in cuisine from multiple Asian regions, served with a "playful twist," according to its Yelp page.
On the menu, look for noodle dishes like chicken matzo ramen with beech mushrooms and house-made chili crisps, beef-less udon with shaved bonito flakes and vegan vermicelli with baby corn and snow peas.
There's also a selection of entrees such as vegan black bolognese with Brussels sprouts and barley, miso salmon with scallion ginger salad and cashews, and chickpea coconut curry with squash and sunflower sprouts.
Rounding things out are signature sake-inspired cocktails and Japanese and Korean beers. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The fresh arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Greg P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 15th, said, "A great addition to the neighborhood. I got the chicken matzo ramen and the steamed bao with the Impossible burger. Both were outstanding--tons of flavor and really fresh."
Yelper Be M. added, "Finally! Someone figured out how to combine every one of my favorite Asian dishes into one menu--and do it without charging NYC prices."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Omakasa is open daily from 11am-9pm.
