Food & Drink

Oreo unveils churro-flavored creme as mystery cookie flavor

After months of guessing, Oreo has finally revealed its mystery flavor for 2019.

Oreo took to twitter to confirm that it's a churro-flavored crme, writing, "nice work, super-sleuths."

In September, Oreo launched a contest asking participants to guess the flavor.

A winner has reportedly been notified and will receive $50,000.

Oreo told People magazine that other top guesses from fans were funnel cake, graham cracker and gingerbread.

The cookie company said the new churro-flavored creme Oreo should be available nationwide.
