Mondelez, owner of Oreo, Cadbury, hiring chocolate tasters

Cadbury hiring chocolate tasters. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 13, 2018.

If you are looking for a new job and you love chocolate, get the resume ready.

Mondelez, the company behind Oreo, Cadbury chocolates and many other snacks, is looking to hire three 'chocolate tasters' and one 'chocolate and cocoa beverage taster.'

According to the job listing, applicants need to be "eager to try new and inventive products."

It is part-time work, and pays $16 an hour.

The job location is in Great Britain.

And let's just repeat this - the job title is chocolate taster.



