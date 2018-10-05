FOOD & DRINK

Oslo Coffee Roasters opens the door to Valhalla in the West Village

Photo: Emma S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Longtime Williamsburg-based roastery Oslo Coffee Roasters has opened a fourth brick-and-mortar cafe location at 236 W. 10th St. (between Hudson and Bleecker streets) in the West Village. Owners JD and Kathy Merget have been in business since 2003.

In addition to standard coffee and espresso drinks, with dairy substitutes such as oat milk available if desired, the cafe offers chai lattes, tea and more. Pastries like sticky buns and blueberry-corn muffins are provided by Roberta's bakery-pizzeria in Brooklyn.

The roastery also sells its beans whole, with choices like the Thor House Blend (sourced from Colombia, Uganda and Nicaragua) and the Freya Dark Roast.

Oslo has proven popular in its early days, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

"Excellent iced chai latte! I'm particular about how sweet my chais are and this place perfects it! I've tried the tea twice and both times were consistent," said Yelper Noor S., first to review the new spot. "Employees are friendly and spot is inviting. Wished they had more pastries but overall the coffee/teas are great."

And Matt G. wrote, "Have been a huge fan of Oslo for some time now. The new location is great -- the coffee is delicious -- and the pastries are on point!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: OSLO Coffee Roasters is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
