Pained by a paucity of pasta? Check out these 5 new Italian joints in New York City

Nonna Beppa
290 Hudson St., SoHo
Photo: Nonna beppa Soho/Yelp
Nonna Beppa is a pasta shop and Italian spot located at 290 Hudson St., where diners can try chef Giancarlo "Wendy" Cacciatori's fresh, house-made pasta. The Soho eatery joins a previous location in Miami Beach. It specializes in the cuisine of Cacciatori's family's native Emilia-Romagna region, as we recently reported.
The house specialty are tortellini, stuffed with prosciutto, mortadella, pork loin and aged parmigiano-reggiano, and served in a light broth. But you'll also find longer options like tagliatelle with prosciutto, or the vegetarian pumpkin cappellacci in butter and sage.
For dessert, there's mascarpone with cookies and Nutella, homemade chocolate cake or strawberry tart. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Nonna Beppa's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 17 reviews indicate that customers are pleased with the fledgling restaurant.
"I tried multiple dishes which were outstanding but what really blew me away were the tortellinis and the mascarpone," wrote Yelper Marcel I., who reviewed Nonna Beppa Soho on July 30. "You could really tell these were freshly made minutes before being placed on our table."
"What drew me in was the woman hand rolling pasta dough in the front window," Rebecca O. noted, and recommended the passatelli al tartufo: "We were both blown away by the jam packed truffle flavor. And of course the homemade pasta."
Nonna Beppa Soho is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Millie's
185 Bricktown Way, Charleston
Photo: Kim G./Yelp
Millie's is a Morristown, New Jersey-based Italian joint that has brought its pizza and meatballs-focused menu to a second location at 185 Bricktown Way in Staten Island.
The pizzeria offers both coal-fired and wood-fired pizzas: the coal-fired offerings have more elaborate, pre-cooked toppings like eggplant Parmesan and mashed potatoes, while the wood-fired pizzas are a more familiar selection like margherita, pesto and the slightly more exotic white truffle and salami.
The house-made meatballs come with a choice of cheese and marinara or vodka sauce. Customers can check out the full menu and order online at the restaurant's website.
Millie's currently holds 3.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Jessi D. called the food "all-around very good," but also wrote, "Millie's is working through some early hiccups and this is the only reason for not receiving a perfect rating. I will say the owner and manager both corrected issues in a timely fashion for mistakes during my visit."
And Jim K. agreed about the char-grilled oyster dish: "I cannot tell you the ingredients, but you will want to use the bread to clean up the serving plate. The sauce was excellent."
Millie's is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
Concrete
906 Broadway, Stuyvesant Heights
Photo: Concrete/Yelp
Concrete is a bar and Sicilian joint that also serves brunch on weekends. Located at 906 Broadway (between Arion Place and Stockton Street), it serves a full menu of pasta, burgers and small plates during dinner hours and classic breakfast foods during brunch, as we recently reported.
Large plates include the linguine allo scoglio with shrimp, mussels and calamari; and the swordfish caponata with eggplant ratatouille. From the bar, look for signature cocktails such as the Contemporary Mary Pickford (rum, maraschino cherry, house-made raspberry syrup, pineapple juice and lime juice).
Cocktails are available for brunch hours, as are classic brunch dishes like French toast and eggs Benedict. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Concrete, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews on the site.
Yelper Julio P., who reviewed Concrete on September 28, wrote, "Nice decor, plenty of space and delicious food. Everything we ordered was perfectly cooked and seasoned. Wait staff was friendly and attentive."
"The swordfish caponata looked like something out of a dream, and it tasted heavenly. Normally, I'm a fast eater, but I paced myself because I needed to savor every single bite," Renee C. enthused. "The tiramisu was so creamy, so delicious, and so filling. "
Concrete is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Wednesday.)
Leonelli Taberna
7 E. 27th St., Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square
Photo: Leonelli Taberna/Yelp
Leonelli Taberna is an upscale Italian eatery helmed by chef Jonathan Benno, formerly of Lincoln Ristorante, as we previously reported. You can find the primarily Rome-inspired trattoria at 7 E. 27th St., in the recently renovated Evelyn hotel just north of Madison Square Park.
On the menu, seafoods like brown butter Atlantic sea bream, red meats like braised oxtail, and pastas like ravioli cacio e pepe join small plates and desserts like a flatbread with charred eggplant spread. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Leonelli Taberna's current rating of four stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp indicates a positive response from users.
"The sea bream with brown butter lemon and capers was flaky and tasty but not dry," said Yelper Sylvia L., who reviewed Leonelli Taberna on September 23. The lemon tart had a "Great balance of tart and sweetness."
And Yelper Sara S. added, "My main course was a delicious gnocco alla romana which is essentially a large gnocchi. Can't go wrong! The flavors of every entree were terrific."
Leonelli Taberna is open from noon-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
Sola Pasta Kart 1
East 53rd Street and Park Avenue, Midtown
Photo: Cindy S./Yelp
Sola Pasta Kart 1 is an Italian food truck by chefs Alex Campedelli and Luigi Sepranza of Soho's Sola Pasta Bar. The truck, located at East 53rd Street and Park Avenue in Midtown, offers a simple menu of Sola's freshly made pasta, drinks and dessert to go.
In addition to a daily special, on-the-go diners can get tonnarelli with pecorino cheese and black pepper, or caserecce pasta with Genovese pesto sauce. Top things off with a Sicilian cannoli or a soft drink. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Sola Pasta Kart 1 currently holds 3.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating that it's still finding its feet in its early days.
Yelper Cindy S., who reviewed the food stand on May 31, wrote, "I got the spaghetti aglio olio e peperoncino and it was so fresh and delicious. They make it for you right there."
However, Arthur C. complained of the value: "I ordered the cavatelli and when I opened the food container back at my office, I was irked to see that it was merely half full."
You can follow the truck's movements and schedule at its Facebook page here.