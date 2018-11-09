FOOD & DRINK

Paris Baguette makes Jackson Heights debut, with pastries, cakes, sandwiches and more

Photo: Paris Baguette/Yelp

By Hoodline
Pastry fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 88-16 Northern Blvd. in Jackson Heights, the fresh addition is called Paris Baguette.

Expanding on its other locations in the city (and the country), this international chain offers a selection of bread and pastry items, with fare like creme brulee bomboloni, crab meat-stuffed coquettes, strawberry croissants and fog lattes. Plus, it has a cold case of grab-and-go items, including salads, sandwiches and cake slices.

The new bakery has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Fateha A. noted, "I got the berry tart, which had delicious cream and berries on top. I also got a curry croquette which was so good! I love the mixed berry cake. It tastes really fresh and I liked the sour strawberries."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Paris Baguette is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
