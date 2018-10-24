Park Terrace Grill brings Mediterranean fare to Park Slope

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mediterranean spot has you covered. The fresh addition to Park Slope, called Park Terrace Grill, is located at 370 Fifth Ave.
The menu features vegetarian options such as a vegetable casserole baked in tomato sauce and a falafel plate. There are also an array of Mediterranean dishes on offer, including chicken and lamb gyros, lamb chops and appetizers like hummus and fried calamari.
Park Terrace Grill has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Nicholas S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 6, wrote, "Has to be the greatest Mediterranean food I've had in the U.S. This food and this service -- no one in the Slope can beat this homely joint. Definitely five stars to them!"
And Matthew C. wrote, "This is my second time coming here this week. The platters are delicious, and the servings are large. Very reasonably priced for the generous amount of food you get. Friendly staff as well."
Head on over to check it out: Park Terrace Grill is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City