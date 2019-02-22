Patrizia's brings family-style Italian fare to Maspeth

A new Italian spot, offering pizza, salads and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 6935 Grand Ave. in Maspeth, the fresh addition is called Patrizia's.
The restaurant has several locations throughout the area, including Williamsburg, Staten Island and Sheepshead Bay. It's best known for serving family-style prix-fixe dinners offering a variety of Italian dishes, including pizza Margherita, eggplant parmigiana, calamari toscana, skirt steak and more -- allon top of unlimited alcoholic or nonalcoholic drinks.
Or, if you're going the a la carte route, there are plenty more pizzas, pastas, sandwiches and salads to consider. (Check out the full menu here.)
The newcomer has garnered mixed reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Alberto G. wrote, "Consistent and friendly staff. I had seafood pasta and octopus, and the almond cake for dessert -- one of my favorites! I'll go back next time I am in the area."
And Dee H. wrote, "Ordered off the special lunch menu. The portion size was substantial and the price so reasonable. The food was served piping hot. Most importantly, though, is that ALL our food was delicious! We even got a complimentary dessert, which was yummy."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Patrizia's is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
