Peckish for poke? SuPoke opens its doors in Midtown, with sushi, poke, and Korean fare

Photo: SuPoke/Yelp

By Hoodline
A brand-new spot for sushi, poke and Korean food recently debuted in Midtown. Called SuPoke, the fresh arrival is located at 68 W. 39th St. (between 5th and 6th avenues).

The poke bowls are lunch specials with salmon, tuna, spicy tuna or shrimp. The joint's signature sushi rolls include some unusual offerings, like the Tango roll, which comes with crawfish and crab meat.

Meanwhile, diners craving Korean fare can get spicy beef stew or a bowl of bibimbap with vegetables, tofu, chicken teriyaki, spicy pork or beef. You can check out the full menu and order online here. Takeout, delivery and catering are all available.

The new spot has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

"The aesthetics of the interior of the building were cozy, neat, and clean and the staff were fantastic," wrote Wesley S., who called the California roll, nigiri and miso soup combo, "Delicious. Very filling and flavorful."

Yelper Nayoung C. added, "Chef makes the sushi and poke right in front of you so you see what is being made if you're interested. The chef put so much lobster on the roll. The poke was so good and the chicken teriyaki wasn't too salty or too bland, it was just right."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: SuPoke is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
