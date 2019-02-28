Peekskill's 3 favorite spots to score pizza on a budget

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza spots in Peekskill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Annabella's Pizza & Pasta
Photo: js w./Yelp
Topping the list is Annabella's Pizza & Pasta. Located at 1 N. Division St., the pasta shop and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated affordable pizza spot in Peekskill, boasting five stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
As far as pizza, Annabella's offers up to 20 signature pies. The toppings include a white pizza with spinach or broccoli, chicken marsala (chicken breast and mushrooms sauteed in marsala sacue) shrimp Alfredo, Hawaiian (pineapple and ham), eggplant rolllatini (mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan and eggplant) and more. The menu also includes pasta, spaghetti, wraps and veal, chicken and eggplant specialties.
2. Amici Pizzeria
Photo: michelle c./Yelp
Next up is Amici Pizzeria, situated at 1099 N. Division St. With four stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.
Order a personal, Sicilian or cheese pizza, or create your own with up to three toppings at Amici Pizzeria. The restaurant also offers specialty pies, such as margherita (mozzarella, fresh garlic and basil and olive oil), meat lovers (sausage, pepperoni, meatball and bacon), chicken Caesar and lasagna (ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella and marinara sauce).
Not in the mood for pizza? Try a hero, chicken or pepperoni roll, burger, salad or veal or seafood entree.
3. Forno Brickoven Pizzeria
Photo: Rebeca v./Yelp
Forno Brickoven Pizzeria, located at 62 Welcher Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 35 reviews.
Like the previous two spots, Forno's offers an array of gourmet pizzas, along with selecting your own toppings. There are the shrimp fra diavolo pizza (shrimp sauteed in olive oil and garlic with a zesty marinara), baked ziti (ziti, ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella), buffalo chicken (chicken breast marinated in blue cheese and hot sauce) and 17 other signature pies.
In addition to pizza, Forno's serves apps, salads, wraps, wedges, pasta, seafood veal, eggplant and chicken dishes. (Click here to view the full menu.)
---
