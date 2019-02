Peekskill's top 4 delis, ranked

1. Mercado Azteca & Deli

2. Baisley's Deli

3. La Cabana Restaurant

4. Fuhgeddaboudit Deli Bagel Grill

Wondering where to find the best delis near you?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top delis in Peekskill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.Topping the list is Mercado Azteca & Deli . Located at 1101 Main St., the deli and Mexican spot is the highest rated deli in Peekskill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp.Next up is Baisley's Deli , situated at 800 Hudson Ave. With five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, the deli has proven to be a local favorite. La Cabana Restaurant , located at 400 Highland Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli and Latin American spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews. Fuhgeddaboudit Deli Bagel Grill , a deli and breakfast and brunch spot that offers bagels and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 241 Welcher Ave. to see for yourself.---