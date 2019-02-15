Peekskill's top 4 delis, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top delis in Peekskill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Mercado Azteca & Deli
Photo: nancy h./Yelp
Topping the list is Mercado Azteca & Deli. Located at 1101 Main St., the deli and Mexican spot is the highest rated deli in Peekskill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp.
2. Baisley's Deli
Photo: edward f./Yelp
Next up is Baisley's Deli, situated at 800 Hudson Ave. With five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, the deli has proven to be a local favorite.
3. La Cabana Restaurant
Photo: jamaal n./Yelp
La Cabana Restaurant, located at 400 Highland Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli and Latin American spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews.
4. Fuhgeddaboudit Deli Bagel Grill
Photo: fuhgeddaboudit deli bagel grill/Yelp
Fuhgeddaboudit Deli Bagel Grill, a deli and breakfast and brunch spot that offers bagels and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 241 Welcher Ave. to see for yourself.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.