FOOD & DRINK

Johnnie Walker adopts female logo in honor of Women's History month, social media users question why

EMBED </>More Videos

Johnnie Walker Whisky is getting a name change in honor of Women's History Month. (Shutterstock/Roman Baiadin JohnnieWalkerUS/Facebook)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
A limited edition of Johnnie Walker Whisky rebranded as "Jane Walker" will be sold throughout the month of March in honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day.

Johnnie Walker and its parent company, Diageo, are rebranding the name and logo of Johnnie Walker Black Label Whisky. The iconic logo will be replaced with a female wearing a top hat similar to that in the original Johnnie logo.

"Scotch as a category is seen as particularly intimidating by women. It's a really exciting opportunity to invite women into the brand," Johnnie Walker vice president Stephanie Jacoby said in a Bloomberg interview.

Others companies have embraced female-centric branding. In February, KFC introduced Reba McEntire as the first female Colonel Sanders in its 88-year history.

While some have applauded Johnnie Walker for the rebrand, others have taken to Twitter to voice their issue with the name change.


The limited-edition bottle will only be available in March. Diageo said it will donate a dollar to organizations that champion women's causes for every bottle sold.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodalcoholdrinkingu.s. & worldbuzzworthyfun stuff
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News