FOOD & DRINK

Pepsi to release new sparkling water brand called Bubly

(PepsiCo. Inc)

Nicholas Augustine
Pepsi Co. is the latest company to launch a brand of sparkling water. Bubly, which is due out this month, is a zero-calorie sparkling water with no sweeteners or artificial flavors.

"This is an exciting addition to our PepsiCo portfolio, which is why we're committed to make Bubly one of our biggest product launches to date and are introducing the new brand to the world during the Academy Awards," PepsiCo vice president Todd Kaplan said.

Some see the can's bright, minimalist design as a direct attack against LaCroix, a similar brand popular with millennials. National Beverage Corp. the parent company of LaCroix saw a 20 percent growth in revenue in the first half of fiscal year 2018.

Sparkling water has been growing in popularity with Americans. Sales of domestic sparkling bottled water double between 2015 and 2017, according to the New York Times.

The drink will come in flavors such as grapefruit, strawberry and mango. The tab on the can will also feature greetings like "hey u" and "yo."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodwaterpepsi
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News