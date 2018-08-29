Peruvian spot Llamita serving up sandwiches all day in the West Village

Llamita, a new all-day Peruvian eatery by the team behind Williamsburg's Llama Inn, has made its debut in the West Village. Located at 80 Carmine St., the fresh arrival specializes in creative sandwiches incorporating Peruvian flavors like aji panca. It provides catering, takeout and delivery as well as dine-in food.
The sandwich selection includes chicken thigh with bacon, pineapple, avocado and fontina cheese, as well as a duck sausage version with choclo and chimichurri. There's also braised chicken plates, breakfast foods, and a host of smoothies. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Llamita has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
"Amazing and innovative sandwiches," summed up Eric A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 10. "Chicken thigh sandwich is a great combo of pineapple, bacon and avocado."
And Danan R. added of the cauliflower sandwich, "I was very doubtful that a veggie sandwich could be this good. Obviously I was wrong. Marinated and roasted fresh cauliflower topped with aji verde, raisins, and a flavorful herb salad on a soft roll. It's a flavor burst."
Llamita is open from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends, so swing on by to take a peek.
