Philippe Downtown brings Beijing-style cuisine to Chelsea

Photo: Philippe Downtown/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Chinese spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 355 W. 16th St. in Chelsea, the fresh addition is called Philippe Downtown.

This is the business' second location, following the first on the Upper East Side. The upscale restaurant offers Beijing-style dishes -- like won ton soup with chicken or pork; chicken satay with a peanut sauce; and yellow curried tofu with sweet onions and snow peas. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has made a promising start.

Emily L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 19, wrote, "For dinner we got the spicy prawns, chicken satay, shrimp fried rice, broccoli and the spicy chicken in silky sauce. The chicken satay is so good. Highly recommend that. Service was great too."

And Maria M. wrote, "The food was good as always. We ordered the chicken satay (a MUST), the vegetable dumplings, filet mignon and string beans, and Beijing chicken. The entree portions are rather big, so you will definitely leave here full. Also a must try is their amazing lychee martinis!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Philippe Downtown is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight Sunday through Wednesday, and noon-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
