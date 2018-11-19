FOOD & DRINK

Philly Pretzel Factory makes Lower Manhattan debut with new Tribeca shop

Photo: Philly Pretzel Factory/Yelp

By Hoodline
Pretzel fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 78 Chambers St. in Tribeca, the new arrival is called Philly Pretzel Factory.

Philly Pretzel Factory operates many locations nationwide, but this location is the first of the franchise's Lower Manhattan stores. The eatery specializes in, of course, pretzels, but also offers pretzel dogs (all-beef) and party trays.

It's still early days for Tribeca's Philly Pretzel Factory, which has earned one review on Yelp thus far.

Yelper H.B R., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 30, wrote, "Excellent customer service, professional salesmanship and a smile. Doesn't hurt that the pretzels are awesome, but it sure makes a difference when you get great customer service."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Philly Pretzel Factory is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m on Sunday.
