Philomena's makes Sunnyside debut, with Italian pizzas, pastries and more

If pizza is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Philomena's, the fresh arrival is located at 41-16 Queens Blvd. in Sunnyside.

The restaurant offers 12-inch personal pies, Roman-style slices and Italian pastries. Expect options like the Roman-style zucchini, garlic and mint slice and the 12-inch Clam Pie, topped with clams, ricotta, guanciale and garlic.

The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

Juan S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 27, wrote, "The service was excellent. I had a classic Margherita pizza, which cost $11 and came out fresh in only five minutes!"

And Ruben G. wrote, "I just walked in and grabbed three slices to test: pepperoni, Bianca and Jersey Shore. They were amazing, and the price is very reasonable for a top quality product. I would like to highlight the dough. It is delicious and filled with bubbles inside. Get the white slice if you want to fully experience it."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Philomena's is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
