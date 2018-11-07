FOOD & DRINK

Pitas, pizzas and floral sweets: What's trending on New York City's food scene?

Photo: Panorama/Yelp

By Hoodline
Unsure where New York City's in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been getting extra notice this month.

Read on to see which spots are worth exploring right now.
---

Lroom Cafe



Photo: dahua w./Yelp

This botanical-themed cafe, which offers desserts, flowers, gifts and more, is trending compared to other similar businesses on Yelp.

Citywide dessert spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2 percent over the past month, but LRoom Cafe saw an 89.2 percent increase, with a slight downward trend from a 4.5-star rating a month ago to four stars today.

It's not the only trending outlier in the dessert category: Mango Mango Dessert has seen a 18.1 percent increase in reviews, and The Pool has seen a 22.4 percent bump.

LRoom debuted this past summer at 41 W. 14th St. (between Avenue Of The Americas and Fifth Avenue) in Flatiron. The cafe offers Instagram-ready beverages and desserts, like the lavender-peach lemonade infused with fruits and flowers, the rose garden waffle filled with edible flowers, and sweets shaped like whole apples, lemons and other fruits.

Panorama



Photo: panorama/Yelp

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about the East Village's Panorama, the Middle Eastern spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as "Mediterranean" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 3 percent over the past month, Panorama bagged a 55.3 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a healthy 4.5-star rating.

Open at 820 Broadway (between 11th and 12th streets) since June 2018, Panorama offers made-to-order meal boxes and pitas, with your choice of base (mixed greens or rice), toppings (hummus or tabbouleh), protein (falafel or chicken shisih), sauce (green chili or tahini) and more. The full menu is available here.

Emmy Squared



Photo: emmy squared/Yelp

The East Village's Emmy Squared is also making waves at 83 First Ave. The spot to score pizza and sandwiches has seen a 35.5 percent bump in reviews over the past month, compared to a median review increase of 2.6 percent for similar businesses on Yelp.

Emmy Squared offers sandwiches, like the chicken parm with tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil on a pretzel bun, as well as pizza, like the Emmy Pizza with banana peppers, red onion and ranch. (Check out the menu here.)

Over the past month, it's maintained a sound four-star rating among Yelpers.

Let's Meat



Photo: let's meat/Yelp

Midtown's Let's Meat is the city's buzziest barbecue joint by the numbers.

The well-established Korean barbecue buffet spot opened at 307 Fifth Ave. (between 31st and 32nd streets) earlier this year. The restaurant has increased its review count by 24.2 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 1.7 percent for the Yelp category "Barbecue." It outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.9 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.

Let's Meat offers a variety of all-you-can-eat meats and vegetarian proteins. Try the beef brisket, pork jowl, spicy chicken breast or the tofu. Add vegetables like bean sprouts, sweet pumpkin, mushrooms or onions. And add a side of ramen or vegetable udon if you desire. (View the full menu here.)
