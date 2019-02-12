Pizza and more: What's trending on New York City's food scene?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which local businesses have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are riding a trend, right now.
Made In New York Pizza
Open since December, this pizza spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Pizza" on Yelp.
Citywide, pizza spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2 percent over the past month, but Made In New York Pizza saw a remarkable 104.4 percent increase, with a slight downward trend from a five-star rating a month ago to 4.5 stars today.
Located at 421 Amsterdam Ave. (between 80th and 81st streets) in the Upper West Side, Made In New York Pizza offers pizza, calzones and garlic knots. On the menu, look for the upside down pizza, with the sauce over the cheese or the classic cheese calzone.
OBA Mediterranean Gyro & Grill
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Forest Hills's OBA Mediterranean Gyro & Grill, the Mediterranean spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Mediterranean" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.4 percent over the past month, OBA Mediterranean Gyro & Grill bagged a 69.6 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a solid four-star rating.
There's more that's trending on New York City's Mediterranean scene: Turkuaz Restaurant has seen a 32.7 percent increase in reviews.
Open at 70-35 Austin St. since December, OBA Mediterranean Gyro & Grill offers kebabs, gyro, steak, chicken and seafood. On the menu, look for sauced eggplant to start and the lamb shish kebab or the Turkish filet mignon for dinner.
Nitehawk Cinema - Prospect Park
Park Slope-Gowanus's Nitehawk Cinema - Prospect Park is also making waves. Open since Decemberat 188 Prospect Park West, the cinema, bar and dinner theater spot has seen a 59.5 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.2 percent for all businesses tagged "Bars" on Yelp.
Nitehawk Cinema - Prospect Park offers a dine-in theater experience. You can buy special meal deals tailored to the movie you are seeing, or you can order burgers, tacos, salads and more. Don't forget to check out the extensive cocktail list as well.
Happy Zoe Vegan Bakery
Greenpoint's Happy Zoe Vegan Bakery is the city's buzziest bakery by the numbers.
The bakery and vegan spot, which offers cupcakes and more and opened at 102 B Nassau Ave. in 2017, increased its review count by 26.8 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 1.8 percent for the Yelp category "Bakeries." It outperformed the previous month by gaining 11.0 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.
It's not the only trending outlier in the bakery category: Fournos Theophilos has seen a 30.3 percent increase in reviews, and Beard Papa's has seen a 27.8 percent bump.
Happy Zoe Vegan Bakery offers vegan cakes, doughnuts, cookies and more. Yelpers recommend the cinnamon rolls, strawberry shortcake and chocolate doughnuts.
Brooklyn Chop House
Open since October, this steakhouse and dim sum spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Steakhouses" on Yelp.
Citywide, businesses tagged "Steakhouses" saw review counts increase by a median of 2.2 percent over the past month, but Brooklyn Chop House saw a 34.6 percent increase, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating throughout. It gained 0.7 times more reviews than expected based on past performance, significantly outperforming the previous month.
Located at 150 Nassau St. (between Spruce and Beekman streets) in the Financial District, Brooklyn Chop House offers sushi, salad, steak and dumplings.
On the menu, look for the filet mignon sandwich, served with wok crispy onions on an homemade toasted garlic bao bun.
