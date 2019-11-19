Food & Drink

Cottage cheese recalled for possibly containing plastic and metal

If you use cottage cheese for breakfast, you may want to make sure it's not a part of this recall.

Varieties of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese are being recalled because, according to the FDA, they may contain pieces of metal or plastic.

The FDA says six people have reported the problem, but there have been no reports of illnesses or injuries related to this.

Customers who have purchased the cheese should not eat it and return it to the store for an exchange for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call 1-866-572-3805.

For a complete list of the products being recalled, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallsfoodrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Suspect in custody after woman, dog nearly struck
Criminal charges expected against Epstein guards
Video shows bodega worker fighting off 2 women robbing store
AccuWeather: Clouds break, temps turn milder
1 dead, 3 wounded after shooting on street in Newark
Exclusive: Fired NJ officer says he wasn't involved in assault
Show More
American professor among 2 hostages freed in deal with Taliban
Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling
Former label signs off on Taylor Swift AMAs performance
NJ lawmakers seek voter approval to legalize marijuana
Wrongfully convicted man to sue Suffolk County after 33 years in jail
More TOP STORIES News