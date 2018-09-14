Poke spot Maui Onion opens a second location in Midtown

A new restaurant serving up fresh poke bowls has opened its doors in Midtown. Located at 135 W. 37th St., this is the second Maui Onion in Manhattan, with the first in the Flatiron area.
The fast-casual eatery features a simple build-your-own model for poke bowls, with bases like sushi rice, quinoa and greens, and protein options that range from Norway salmon and tuna takaki to lemon garlic shrimp and organic tofu.
Signature bowls are also on offer, including the Yellow Fin Tuna with roasted garlic wasabi shoyu, seaweed salad, edamame, peppers and more. Wash it all down with lemon, ginger and dried date tea.
With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Maui Onion has been warmly received by patrons.
Lucia Z., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 20, wrote, "Best poke in the area. Same offerings as the original location in Flatiron, but ordering/payment system is reversed: here you walk to the back and order first before paying. The salad mix has some arugula, sliced radish, etc. mixed in, which elevates it over the basic romaine at other poke places."
Yelper Ricky Y. added, "I decided to try their chef signature bowl #6: Grilled Unagi. All the ingredients were freshly made and they grill the unagi in front of you."
Maui Onion is open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays. It is closed on weekends.
