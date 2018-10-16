FOOD & DRINK

Polish chain opens first U.S. bakery in Tribeca: Just Baked

Photo: Christina L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bakery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 88 W. Broadway in Tribeca, the newcomer is called Just Baked.

This is the Polish bakery chain's first U.S. location. Established as Goraco Polecam Nowakowski in 1925 in Poland, the company hopes to open dozens of locations in New York in the next five years, the Real Deal reports.

Expect to find an assortment of sandwiches and baked goods, including fresh baguettes, mini tarts and sweet snacks like raspberry finesse with mascarpone and French pastries with cinnamon.

A full menu of hot offerings are available as well, ranging from Caprese paninis to tortilla wraps with hummus. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new bakery has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yuki E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 6, wrote, "I had a draft latte and brought cheesecakes home. The latte was great, atmosphere is nice and the staff is very friendly. They have a nice sitting area in the back as well."

"I enjoyed the array of sandwiches and salads with interesting dressings like rosemary garlic or avocado drizzle," shared Yelper Christina L. "They also have some tempting pastries. Thus far, I had their chocolate-filled doughnut. It's delicious and I wish it came with a jam filling, too."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Just Baked is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Spook-tacular Halloween cocktails
Oath Pizza adds new location on Upper West Side
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
A trendy new Brooklyn hotel... with no rooms?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NYPD: Anger over drugs leads to homeless man's fatal attack
Amber Alert: Missing teen possibly seen; Parents found dead
Human ashes allegedly baked into cookies brought to school
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
71-year-old diner employee hit in face with liquor bottle
Idaho official resigns over photos from Africa hunting trip
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into NYPD truck on UES
2 MS-13 members arrested in stabbing of teen in Queens
Show More
Video: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at zoo
Yankees rings, $50K in jewelry stolen in Lindenhurst
Video shows white woman blocking black man from his building
Bus shelters across NYC closed for inspections, repairs
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
More News