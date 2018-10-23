Po'Mi debuts in Bed-Stuy, with sandwiches and more

Sandwich fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh arrival to Bedford- Stuyvesant, called Po'Mi, is located at 561 Gates Ave.
The new fusion restaurant specializes in both New Orleans- and Vietnamese-style sandwiches. Try the slow-braised short rib po'boy with au jus gravy or the caramel grilled pork banh mi with nuoc cham vinaigrette. Salads, desserts and sides like kung pao cauliflower and red beans and rice are also on offer.
With a five-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, Po'Mi has been warmly received by patrons.
Joni T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 17, wrote, "Finally, some awesome Vietnamese (fusion) food near us in Bed-Stuy! We tried the buttermilk chicken po'boy style, and it was so perfect. We went for lunch then picked up some more for dinner! And the portions are a nice size."
And Carsten V. wrote, "So happy to have this restaurant in the neighborhood! The food is amazing. The price is right, and there is something for everyone at this fun restaurant. The bowls are really tasty and healthy and have so many different and amazing flavors. You really can't go wrong with anything you order."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Po'Mi is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
