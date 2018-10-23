FOOD & DRINK

Po'Mi debuts in Bed-Stuy, with sandwiches and more

Photo: Po'Mi/Yelp

By Hoodline
Sandwich fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh arrival to Bedford- Stuyvesant, called Po'Mi, is located at 561 Gates Ave.

The new fusion restaurant specializes in both New Orleans- and Vietnamese-style sandwiches. Try the slow-braised short rib po'boy with au jus gravy or the caramel grilled pork banh mi with nuoc cham vinaigrette. Salads, desserts and sides like kung pao cauliflower and red beans and rice are also on offer.

With a five-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, Po'Mi has been warmly received by patrons.

Joni T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 17, wrote, "Finally, some awesome Vietnamese (fusion) food near us in Bed-Stuy! We tried the buttermilk chicken po'boy style, and it was so perfect. We went for lunch then picked up some more for dinner! And the portions are a nice size."

And Carsten V. wrote, "So happy to have this restaurant in the neighborhood! The food is amazing. The price is right, and there is something for everyone at this fun restaurant. The bowls are really tasty and healthy and have so many different and amazing flavors. You really can't go wrong with anything you order."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Po'Mi is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Park Terrace Grill brings Mediterranean fare to Park Slope
New casual Indian eatery Manchi debuts in Midtown
Chirp brings Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken to Midtown West
Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of New York City's top sports bars
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 winner in Mega Millions $1.5 billion jackpot
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Teens wanted in robberies of at least 7 Midtown restaurants
Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets home on fire
Father killed, 5-year-old son wounded in Bronx shooting
Friends of LI woman killed during girls' getaway trip speak out
Willa weakens to tropical storm, torrential rain in Mexico
Former assemblywoman set to be sentenced in Sandy fraud case
Show More
'Please adopt me': Dog waiting for forever home for 4 years
Sandy Hook shooter's journals ordered released to public
The Countdown: NY gov, senate candidates face off in debates
Migrants pause to honor dead man, rest, still far from US
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
More News