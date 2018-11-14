Pomona NYC brings New American cuisine to Midtown

If you've got cocktails and New American food on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Pomona NYC, the newcomer is located at 8 W. 58th St. in Midtown.
Patrons will discover a selection of cocktails, shareable plates, dinners and desserts at this new restaurant. Entrees include the duck burger and slow-cooked halibut. The available sides include crispy ripped sunchokes with rosemary and pecorino.
Pomona NYC has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Jennifer M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 30, wrote, "I came here for a soft opening with friends, and we had an amazing time. Every dish we tried was delicious, especially the rib-eye and the goose-fat potatoes. And the s'more dessert was drizzled in rum and lit on fire!"
Yelper Connie C. added, "I love this beautiful place. I sat at the bar and had the duck burger with a glass of wine. Both were delicious. The atmosphere was warm and the service was lovely."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Pomona NYC is open for dinner from 5:30-11 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City