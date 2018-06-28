FOOD & DRINK

Pop into Filipino snack spot Lola's Lumpia in downtown Brooklyn

Photo: Lola's Lumpia/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Filipino snacks? Head over to Lola's Lumpia, which is located at 445 Albee Square West in DeKalb Market Hall.

The downtown Brooklyn pop-up specializes in three varieties of lumpia, which it describes on its website as the "Filipino version of a spring roll." Options include chicken lumpia served with Calamansi aioli; pork lumpia with sweet chile sauce; and mushroom lumpia with classic adobo sauce. Combos featuring all three rolls are also available.

The eatery, which is only scheduled to be at the market through June, is looking for a permanent space for the restaurant, per a press release.

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Rachel D., who reviewed it on June 16, wrote, "They've opened my mind to the lumpia possibilities! Lola's Lumpia really hit the nail with these recipes and the sauces they've paired with each flavor."

And Sean R. wrote, "Reminds me of my grandma's home cooking. The yogurt and sweet/spicy sauces are great with the lumpia. Delicious food!"

Interested? Lola's Lumpia is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Wednesday-Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News