Pop-up Museum Of Illusions tricks the eye in the West Village

A new pop-up museum has debuted at 77 Eighth Ave. in the West Village. The Museum of Illusions, like its pop-up predecessors for ice cream, pizza and candy, is an interactive art installation where users can take photos and play games.
The museum, whose website promises patrons "an intriguing visual, sensual and educational experience," offers sixteen illusory exhibits, ranging from a chair which manipulates the perceived size of someone sitting in it to a "head on a platter" exhibit which hides a patron's body.
The Museum of Illusions is still getting oriented, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Glenn C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 24, wrote, "I recommend in going in groups of 3 or 4 as the large majority of exhibits require someone else to take a photo. It's a little loud and a little small but it's entertaining and fine for the price. "
However, Angela R. complained of its small size and wrote, "There was a lengthy line so it had gotten some traction, but it was very underwhelming. ... Some of the displays were actually very interesting, but not displayed well."
Want to know how they do it? Stop in to try it for yourself. Museum of Illusions is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
