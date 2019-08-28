Food & Drink

Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars

If you haven't had the chance to try Popeyes' new chicken sandwich, you might have to wait awhile to get your hands on one.

The fast food restaurant turned to Twitter Tuesday to announce it has run out of chicken sandwiches.

The sandwich that started the Chicken Wars on social media has caused major delays at drive-thrus across the country.



"Y'all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)," Popeyes tweeted.

The sandwich features Popeyes fried chicken and pickles on a brioche bun.

The restaurant did not say when it expected the sandwich to return.

