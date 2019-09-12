Food & Drink

Popeyes tells customers to 'bring your own bun' amid chicken sandwich shortage

Popeyes has an interesting solution for customers waiting to try the new chicken sandwich - bring your own bun and make it yourself!

RELATED: Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars

The fast food chain sold out of their popular chicken sandwiches after starting a Chicken Wars that went viral on social media.

On Thursday, Popeyes tweeted a video announcing its new "BYOB" solution. "It's basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun..."

RELATED: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

Popeyes suggested that customers bring their own bun and order the three tenders - assembly required.

It hopes this substitute will help get customers through this difficult time until chicken sandwiches are back in stock.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocial mediafast food restaurantu.s. & worldrestauranttwitterchicken
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE | Diana Williams' final broadcast
Large altercation breaks out in Midtown after cab hits teen
Body found rolled up in carpet with feet sticking out on sidewalk
NYC pharmacy owner charged in oxycodone distribution ring
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
Report: School stabber's mom told teacher son had knife
Stony Brook prof accused of stealing $200K in cancer research funds
Show More
Small plane crashes into vehicle on Maryland highway
Electrician dies after cherry picker hit by box truck in Queens
Mike 'The Situation' released after 8-month stint in jail
NJ man brutally assaulted, robbed of $10K in apartment building
Cops chasing drug suspects find kidnapped man bound in bodega
More TOP STORIES News