If you're watching recipe videos to help you prep for Thanksgiving, you're not alone, but the type of video you're watching may depend on where you live.
According to Google data, people are turning to recipe videos to help them in the kitchen more and more, with a 2.5 percent increase in recipe watch time over the past two years.
Google looked at popular recipe searches on YouTube for several classic dishes, including turkey, stuffing and apple pie, and ranked the states by their interest in each dish.
RELATED RECIPES PAGE: How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
So what's your state interested in? Here's a look at the dish each ranked the highest for. (Note: Some states had their highest ranking for more than one dish.)
Alabama: Turkey
Alaska : Mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce
Arizona: Mashed potatoes
Arkansas: Pecan pie
California: Mashed potatoes
Colorado : Pumpkin pie
Connecticut: Stuffing and mashed potatoes
Delaware: Mashed potatoes
Florida : Mashed potatoes
Georgia: Pecan pie
Hawaii: Stuffing
Idaho: Apple pie
Illinois: Mashed potatoes
Indiana: Pecan pie
Iowa: Mashed potatoes
Kansas: Cranberry sauce
Kentucky: Turkey
Louisiana: Pecan pie
Maine : Apple pie
Maryland: Apple pie
Massachusetts: Apple pie
Michigan: Apple pie
Minnesota: Turkey and apple pie
Mississippi: Pecan pie
Missouri: Turkey
Montana: Apple pie
Nebraska: Apple pie and pumpkin pie
Nevada: Cranberry sauce
New Hampshire: Stuffing
New Jersey: Mashed potatoes
New Mexico: Pumpkin pie
New York: Mashed potatoes
North Carolina: Pecan pie
North Dakota: Stuffing and cranberry sauce
Ohio: Stuffing and pumpkin pie
Oklahoma: Pecan pie
Oregon: Pumpkin pie
Pennsylvania: Stuffing
Rhode Island: Stuffing
South Carolina: Turkey
South Dakota: Mashed potatoes
Tennessee: Pecan pie
Texas: Pecan pie
Utah: Mashed potatoes
Vermont: Apple pie and pecan pie
Virginia: Cranberry sauce
Washington: Mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce
West Virginia: Turkey
Wisconsin: Turkey
Wyoming: Pecan pie
Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingrecipeholiday recipespie
foodthanksgivingrecipeholiday recipespie