FOOD & DRINK

'Prince Tea House' Brings Desserts & More To Bensonhurst

Photo: Hsi G./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new tea room, offering desserts, tea and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Bensonhurst West, called Prince Tea House, is located at 8510 21st Ave. (between 85th St. & 86th St.).

This newcomer--which has several other New York outposts--specializes in French-inspired high tea and desserts, according to its Yelp page.

The menu is extensive and features a wide variety of loose leaf teas, Taiwanese-style milk teas, smoothies and more. Look for varieties like house genmaicha (roasted brown rice) milk tea, citrus fruit jasmine and matcha green tea smoothie.

If you're going the dessert route, expect to see offerings such as a strawberry shortcake parfait, a New York-style cheesecake and durian crepes. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Prince Tea House has been warmly received by patrons.

Sherry Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 19th, said, "The cafe is super cute! Cuter than the other location. :) I really like the seating area in the back with the glass ceiling so it gives off that outdoor feel."

And Linan C. said, "I have been waiting for this to open in Bensonhurst! The atmosphere is beautiful! They have an outdoor seating at the back and the decorations are just on point for a cute and romantic date."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Prince Tea House is open Friday and Saturday from noon-1am, and Sunday-Thursday from noon-midnight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News