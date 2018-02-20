FOOD & DRINK

'Proong Noodle Bar' Opens In Stuyvesant Town

Photo: Cheer C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score noodles and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Stuyvesant Town, called Proong Noodle Bar, is located at 347 1st Ave. (between Peter Cooper Rd & 21st St).

This newcomer features a variety of Thai, Japanese and Chinese-Inspired noodle dishes, snacks and sides.

For starters, expect to see items such as pork belly, crispy chicken, or tofu buns with cucumber, radish and sour mustard; steamed pork and shrimp shumai and kale salad with a house dressing.

Switching over to noodle dishes, look for proong tom yum with thin noodles and pulled chicken breast, egg noodles with stewed chicken leg and Chinese broccoli and vegetarian ramen with tofu and mixed veggies.

Rounding things out are sides like chicken feet soup, spicy cucumber salad and sauteed long beans.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Proong Noodle Bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Timothy D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 12th, said: "Been waiting on this place to open for a while, as it's in a bit of food desert. I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the pork belly bun. Great portion size (for $4), with lots of texture."

Yelper Carla C. added: "I am always looking for vegan options. Proong has a few: steamed broccoli, vegetable and tofu ramen soup and a fabulous tofu bun, which is like a soft white bun wrapped around a slab lightly fried or sauteed tofu with radish and pickle. Loved this: very unusual and only $4."

Proong Noodle Bar is now open at 347 1st Ave., so swing on by to take a peek.
