HOLIDAY RECIPES

Heather O'Rourke's pumpkin cheese balls for any holiday party

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 4)

Heather O'Rourke's pumpkin cheese balls for any holiday party

Fall may be almost over, but Heather O'Rourke's pumpkin cheese balls work for any holiday party!

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Fall may be almost over, but Heather O'Rourke's pumpkin cheese balls work for any holiday party!

Ingredients
8 tablespoons smoked Cheddar cold pack cheese food (from 8-oz container), well chilled
2 teaspoons finely chopped peanuts
4 butter-flavored pretzel spindles or sticks, broken in half (or Gluten free pretzel sticks)
16 tiny pieces fresh parsley leaves

Directions
1. Line small serving plate with waxed paper
2. Roll each level tablespoon cold pack cheese food into a ball; place on waxed paper-lined serving plate
3. Refrigerate 10 to 15 minutes for easier handling
4. With end of toothpick, draw ridges around balls to resemble pumpkins

5. Dip bottoms of cheese balls in chopped peanuts
6. Just before serving, insert pretzel halves into cheese balls for pumpkin stems
7. Decorate with parsley for leaves
8. Store in refrigerator

For more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholiday recipesoriginalscookingrecipechristmasthanksgivinghanukkah
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY RECIPES
Nina Pineda's crispy Phyllo asparagus wraps
Diana Williams whips up healthy zucchini waffles
Jeff Smith stirs up toddler-friendly muddy buddies
Lucy Yang is all about the sides with bacon wrapped string beans
More holiday recipes
FOOD & DRINK
Nina Pineda's crispy Phyllo asparagus wraps
Diana Williams whips up healthy zucchini waffles
Jeff Smith stirs up toddler-friendly muddy buddies
Lucy Yang is all about the sides with bacon wrapped string beans
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
House explodes, terrifying people in several NJ towns
New photos of suspects in shooting of Bronx girl
1 dead in Massapequa house fire
'Fearless Girl' headed to NYSE, removed from Bowling Green
$15K in exotic birds stolen from New Haven pet store
4 children, 2 adults dead after getting trapped in fire
NYC lawmakers to push legalization of e-bikes, e-scooters
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney hospitalized
Show More
Shanann Watts' family files lawsuit against Chris Watts
Trump threatens to end subsidies to GM over cutbacks
2 dead after car slams into light pole, tree in New Jersey
FBI: Body found during search for Hania Aguilar
2 arrested in crime spree that included Duane Reade shooting
More News