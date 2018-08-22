FOOD & DRINK

Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date

Starbucks says Pumpkin Spice is coming back August 28

Pumpkin Spice coffee lovers, rejoice! Your time is once again close at hand.

If you're ready for your favorite seasonal treat, you're not going to have to wait much longer.

Starbucks is bringing back the favorite fall flavor a week early this year.

It goes back on sale August 28.

The drink, first introduced 15 years ago, only started being made with real pumpkin three years ago.
Dunkin' Donuts has also announced their fall offerings will be available a day earlier, on August 27.

The menu includes Dunkin' Donuts' Pumpkin flavored and Maple Pecan flavored coffees, Maple Cream Cheese Spread, Apple Crisp Donut, and Belgian Waffle Breakfast Sandwich.

