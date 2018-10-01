FOOD & DRINK

Put the kettle on for Union Square's newest bubble tea: Teazzi Tea Shop

Photo: Teazzi Tea Shop/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Taiwan-based bubble tea shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 47 W. 14th St., Suite 3 in Union Square, the new addition is called Teazzi Tea Shop and is the first for the franchise in the United States.

Teazzi touts its high-quality leaves and freshly brewed tea -- it sells its loose-leaf four season tea and golden oolong tea on its website as well as in-store -- and its signature offerings include honey golden oolong milk tea and strawberry golden oolong milk tea. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The shop's provides toppings like oats and brown sugar tapioca, as well as common options like grass jelly, aloe and pudding. Tea lovers can customize the levels of ice and sugar in their drinks to taste.

With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has already made a good impression.

"I was never a big fan of bubble tea ... What drew me to writing this review was the difference between Teazzi's tea and the other bubble tea chains I've had," wrote David C., in praise of the shop's high-quality leaves and lower sweetness. "I got the honey golden oolong milk tea, 50% sugar, 70% ice... it was perfect. "

And Johnson L. agreed, "Cool selection of teas ... more fresh than the regular powdered teas from Kung Fu or Vivi. The prices are pretty standard."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Teazzi Tea Shop is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
