Quench your coffee cravings with these 4 New York City newcomers

Coffee Land
833 Franklin Ave., Crown Heights
Photo: Coffee Land/Yelp
Coffee Land is an all-day cafe for coffee, tea, smoothies and more. Located at 833 Franklin Ave. in Brooklyn's Crown Heights, it also has freshly made sandwiches, salads, waffles and bagels.
The shop's coffee drinks are prepared with Philadelphia-based roastery La Colombe's beans, including its specialty draft latte. Customers will also find an assortment of other espresso drinks, plus matcha lattes and smoothies like the Avo Queen (avocado, banana, spinach and almond milk.)
With a five-star rating out of just two Yelp reviews so far, Coffee Land has received a positive response in its early days.
Yelper Berat S., who was the first to review Coffee Land on August 6, wrote, "Fresh fruit smoothies, freshly prepared delicious food and la Colombe coffee which never can go wrong!"
Coffee Land is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Stumptown Coffee Roasters
212B Pacific St., Boerum Hill
Photo: Melissa M./Yelp
Portland-based, Peet's Coffee-owned Stumptown Coffee Roasters has added a Brooklyn location at 212B Pacific St. (between Court Street and Boerum Place) to its two existing retail locations in Manhattan. The 2,500-square-foot shop is situated in a renovated former firehouse.
Stumptown brings its signature cold brew on tap, along with coffee gear and bags of its whole roasted fair-trade beans, some from single farms in Costa Rica, Honduras and Guatemala.
The new coffee shop currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating a warm welcome so far.
Yelper Melissa M., who reviewed the shop on July 29, wrote, "The location is knock your socks off and abandon your date beautiful. It's located in an old firehouse and damn it has character. I am not kidding, this is the most beautiful coffee shop in the world."
"Cold brew is very smooth -- alternative milk options include soy and oat milk (which I love)," Marjorie W. added. "Also, something I found super cool is that there is sparkling water on tap (next to water on tap)."
Stumptown Coffee Roasters is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Nunu Chocolates
185 Greenwich St., Financial District
Photo: William G./Yelp
Nunu Chocolates is a chocolatier that also offers coffee, tea and more. It's located at 185 Greenwich St., in the Westfield World Trade Center mall (South Concourse, Level C1). This is the third location for the Brooklyn-based shop.
In addition to coffee drinks like cold brew and iced lattes, customers will find tea choices like green tea latte, as well as candies and snacks like house-dipped chocolate covered pretzels and potato chips.
With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, Nunu Chocolates has been getting positive attention.
Yelper William G., who reviewed Nunu Chocolates on July 14, wrote, "Both the iced latte and the cold brew came out delicious, tasting smooth and packing a good amount of caffeine."
"The coffee is decent but so overpriced," Melanie G. said, but noted, "There are tables and seats so it's one of the few places you can do work in the Westfield mall."
Nunu Chocolates is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Cheesecake Diva
7309 Third Ave., Bay Ridge
Photo: Cheesecake Diva/Yelp
Cheesecake Diva is a bakery and coffee shop specializing in mini cheesecakes as well as bubble tea and Hong Kong-style desserts like egg puff waffles. Located at 7309 Third Ave. (between 73rd and 74th streets) in Bay Ridge, it house-bakes all its desserts daily.
On the menu, coffee fans will find fair-trade, single-origin brews from family-owned StrongTree Coffee Roasters. The beans are prepared in multiple styles, including Japanese siphon brewing.
The desserts that are the bakery's big draw are personal-sized cheesecakes with unusual flavors like ginger, matcha, passion fruit, black sesame, pineapple and kiwi. The menu also offers Hong Kong-style egg puff waffles in flavors like chocolate and matcha, which can be served with ice cream.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp, Cheesecake Diva has been getting positive attention.
"I originally stopped in because I wanted iced coffee, which was delicious. They also carry almond milk which is a plus," wrote Yelper Sophy G. "I bought a dulce de leche cheesecake, which was light, smooth and airy. The owners were so friendly and I didn't feel rushed despite arriving close to closing time."
"The cheesecakes are delectable and quite affordable dependant on type. I would recommend trying out their coffee and trendy ice cream waffles also," Nigo U. added.
Cheesecake Diva is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on weekends.