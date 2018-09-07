Ramen Mafia brings ramen and more to Greenpoint

Craving ramen? You're in luck: a new ramen-focused izakaya called Ramen Mafia has opened its doors at 208 Franklin St. (between India and Huron streets) in Greenpoint, as we recently reported.
For small plates as a snack to accompany soft drinks or your own alcohol (the eatery does not yet have its liquor license), look for the steamed bao buns folded around meats like soft shell crab, tsukune (chicken sausage meatballs) and braised beef.
Expect to find ramen choices that innovate on the traditional chicken- or pork-based broth: two are based on an oxtail and beef bone marrow stock, and even the poultry-based Franklin St. Soy uses duck as well as chicken in a bowl topped with barley fuji pork, a softboiled egg, shiitake mushroom pesto and truffle oil.
There's also a seafood pasta dish of brothless ramen noodles topped with spicy cod caviar and a seafood ceviche of scallops, shrimp, clams, calamari, and cod caviar butter sauce. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are all available.
The new addition has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Kerry G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 28, wrote, "Delicious plates; the dumplings were amazing, super clean, great flavor, not greasy. Also had a bowl of the Franklin St. ramen and it was delicious! The meat was so tender, and the flavoring of the broth was amazing."
"My prayers have been answered. Ramen has finally arrived in Greenpoint," Yelper Karthika V. added, calling the Franklin St. Ramen "Smooth and full of flavor."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ramen Mafia is open from noon-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, noon-11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
