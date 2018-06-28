Ramen roundup: Here are 4 new spots to try in New York City

Shinshi Ramen
235 E. 53rd St., Midtown East
Photo: mei l./Yelp
Shinshi Ramen is a Tokyo-based chain that specializes in traditional tonkotsu miso ramen.
Menu items include miso tsukemen: fresh noodles served with miso broth and topped with chashu, nitamago and scallions. Ready to turn up the heat? The spicy miso ramen is infused with homemade hot sesame oil and topped with chashu, corn, bean sprouts and spicy scallion.
Shinshi Ramen currently holds five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, a perfect score.
Yelper Qiaoyi X. wrote, "The ingredients in a bowl are also well crafted. A half-hard-boiled egg, chewing bamboo shoots that are not from a can, and melt-in-your-mouth pork belly. The ramen noodle has an al dente feel because it's not dipped in soup! The tako wasabi (octopus with wasabi) is also quite refreshing."
Johny Y. noted, "One of the more appealing atmospheres for a Japanese ramen place. I ordered a couple of appetizers, which came fast. The gyoza was good and the pork buns, yummy. "
Shinshi Ramen is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. from Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Poke Zone
67 1/2 Sixth Ave., Prospect Heights
Photo: bria d./Yelp
Poke Zone offers a wide selection of vegetables with its ramen dish, including broccoli, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and sweet corn. Fans of intense flavors can add spice packets and black sesame seeds to their meals for deeper flavoring.
Poke bowls, salads and sides like pork buns are also available. While the brick-and-mortar building is cozy, the establishment also offers to-go and delivery services.
Yelpers are generally positive about Poke Zone, which currently holds four stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Maggie C. wrote, "I love this place for takeout udon. Always fresh, always hot, and they are happy to accommodate my need for spice when I ask them for more chili in the soup."
Bria D. noted, "The ramen is satisfying. There are a nice selection of vegetables. The pork is not at all tender, but you get a huge slab of it. The milky tonkatsu broth was brimming with subtle flavors! The noodles were perfectly cooked."
Poke Zone is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Boru Boru
774 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan Valley
Photo: Noah D./Yelp
Boru Boru is an Asian comfort food restaurant that serves dishes that are 100 percent kosher.
Its ramen menu offers novel concepts like cold pumpkin soba: buckwheat noodles, roasted Japanese pumpkin and seared eggplant tossed with sesame miso dressing. For a more traditional meal, try the Tokyo shoyu: chicken chashu, chicken and soy broth, pickled lotus and nori.
Boru Boru is off to a promising start with four stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Eanay O. wrote, "The environment is so professional and laid back at the same time, a rarity in restaurants. Incredible, vibrant staff. The owner cares for this place like it's part of his family. The chef has perfected blending flavors the average chef in the field would fear."
Yelper Saul H. wrote, "Loved it. Food was delicious and I didn't feel like I was sitting in a kosher restaurant. Korean chicken wings were very good; they had the perfect amount of sauce and crunch."
Boru Boru is open from 5-11 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday. (It's closed on Friday and Saturday.)
Menya Jiro
156 E. 45th St., Midtown
Photo: Menya Jiro/Yelp
Menya Jiro is a ramen destination that originated in Kagoshima, Japan. The chain has pop-ups in Japan, Greenport and Manhattan.
Choose between four bases (spicy, mentai mayo, yuzu wasabi soy sauce and sesame) and a variety of toppings. The joint also offers sides likes bean sprouts, seaweed, kimchi and more.
For the indecisive, Menya Jiro also offers bowl suggestions. An example? Check out the MS-1: spicy base, pork chashu as the protein, served with bean sprouts and seaweed and topped with bamboo shoots, edamame, tenkasu, red ginger, kizami nori and dried bonito.
Menya Jiro's current Yelp rating of four stars out of four reviews indicates solid feedback from clientele.
Yelper Bunny B., who reviewed the Midtown location on April 20, wrote, "I tried the Kagoshima basic ramen and was so impressed! Really delicious, super rich tonkotsu/chicken broth with wonderful depth of unique flavor."
Yelper Koji H. wrote, "I had Sakurajima, a spicy ramen. The taste was an authentic Japanese ramen and was very good. Highly recommend the place."
Menya Jiro is open from 5-10 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)