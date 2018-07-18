FOOD & DRINK

Ramen Spot brings Japanese comfort food to Greenpoint

Photo: Jessica K./Yelp

By Hoodline
If ramen is what you're after, look no further than this new restaurant. The fresh arrival to Greenpoint, called Ramen Spot, is located at 760 Manhattan Ave.

On the menu, look for pork-based ramen dishes like spicy miso consisting of menma (a Japanese condiment), roasted corn, ground pork, a fish cake and onions, along with mushroom-based vegan bowls with miso, kikurage mushrooms and more.

Small plates are available as well, with offerings like pork buns, gyoza, Manila clams and edamame.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Ramen Spot seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Thomas J., who reviewed the new Brooklyn spot on July 3, wrote, "Overwhelmingly surprised on how good this ramen spot was. I tried the mushroom-based vegan ramen, and before I was finished I was ordering another bowl."

"The oxtail ramen I tried today was amazing!" wrote Yelper Andy C. "Wife had the tonkotsu ramen and the duck rolls, that were all awesome."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ramen Spot is open from noon-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News