RECALL

JBS Tolleson expands raw beef recall to 12 million pounds due to possible salmonella after hundreds sickened

EMBED </>More Videos

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food. (Shutterstock)

Check your ground beef: An additional 5 million pounds have been added to an existing recall, bringing the total amount of recalled raw beef to more than 12 million pounds.

The recall was first issued in October due to salmonella concerns. At the time it was announced that the contaminated raw beef products from JBS Tolleson were being investigated after an outbreak of salmonella. As of Nov. 15, the number of cases had grown to 246 in 25 states (59 hospitalized, no deaths).

On Dec. 4, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the expansion of the recall. The recall now includes a long list of products packaged between July 26, 2018 and Sept. 7, 2018. The affected brands include Kroger, Cedar Farms, and Showcase.

See the full list here and review what the product labels look like here.

Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, which can cause diarrhea, cramps and fever.
RELATED: What is salmonella, salmonellosis?

If you have any of the affected products, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. You can contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsafetyfood safetyrecallsalmonellau.s. & world
RECALL
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
Some milk, yogurt sold in Brooklyn, Orange County recalled
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
The Cheesecake Factory to give away 40,000 slices
6 awesome cookie recipes for your holiday party
Professor: Only eat 6 fries at a time as proper portion
White Plains' top 5 delis to visit now
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Video: Man beaten into coma during Bronx robbery
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Amber Alert for Rochester teen, suspect may be headed to NYC
Search for suspect in groping of 9-year-old boy on subway
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
MTA commuter issues top agenda at city council hearing
Fire breaks out on roof of school in Laurelton, Queens
Esposito on his status as OEM chief: 'Things develop'
Show More
Jewish and Muslim leaders to help pay for vandalized statues
Melee breaks out between FedEx driver, crowd leaving funeral
NJ pilot, passenger killed in Florida plane crash
4 people believed to be homeless killed in Poughkeepsie fire
Survivors of LIRR massacre gather ahead of 25th anniversary
More News