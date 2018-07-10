RECALL

Raw chicken recall from Long Island City slaughterhouse, Afandia Halal

Federal officials are recalling raw chicken shipped throughout New York City that came from a Queens slaughterhouse.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
The USDA said some chicken from Afandina Halal, which is based in Long Island City, was shipped out with a stamp of inspection "P-51183" when it did not undergo inspection.

The recall affects 40-pound bulk boxes labeled: Afandina, Halal Wholesale Chicken, Boneless Leg Meat, Afandina, Halal Chicken, Whole Chicken Legs or Afandina, Halal Chicken and Chicken Cutlets.

All of the recalled products were packaged between May 14 and June 22. They were shipped throughout New York City.

Federal officials said consumers with questions may contact Saeed Hassanein, owner of Afandina Halal, at 718-433-4402.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the food safety service's 24-hour virtual representative, by going to AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. The online electronic consumer complaint monitoring system can be accessed 24 hours a day at fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

