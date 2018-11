Rayhon Cafe brings Uzbek fare to Sheepshead Bay

A new Uzbek and Tajik spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1915 Ave. U in Sheepshead Bay, the newcomer is called Rayhon Cafe This halal restaurant, which opened in 2018, serves a diverse selection of chilled and warm appetizers, salads and large plates. Start with a small plate of cool herring with potatoes or smoked lamb with rosemary and spices.Look for Tajikistan's national dish, kurutob, which is a plate of fatir bread with tomatoes, cucumbers and onions drizzled with cilantro oil and served with a dollop of yogurt. Kurutob can be served vegetarian style or paired with meat. For dessert, look for chak chak, a soft, deep-fried dough with sugar and honey.With a five-star rating out of one review on Yelp so far, Rayhon Cafe is on its way to developing a local fan base.Yelper Bobir B., who reviewed Rahon Cafe on Nov. 17, wrote , "I love this place. They have delicious shish kebabs. The osh polov also tastes good."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Rayhon Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.