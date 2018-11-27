FOOD & DRINK

Rayhon Cafe brings Uzbek fare to Sheepshead Bay

Photo: Rayhon Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Uzbek and Tajik spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1915 Ave. U in Sheepshead Bay, the newcomer is called Rayhon Cafe.

This halal restaurant, which opened in 2018, serves a diverse selection of chilled and warm appetizers, salads and large plates. Start with a small plate of cool herring with potatoes or smoked lamb with rosemary and spices.

Look for Tajikistan's national dish, kurutob, which is a plate of fatir bread with tomatoes, cucumbers and onions drizzled with cilantro oil and served with a dollop of yogurt. Kurutob can be served vegetarian style or paired with meat. For dessert, look for chak chak, a soft, deep-fried dough with sugar and honey.

With a five-star rating out of one review on Yelp so far, Rayhon Cafe is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Bobir B., who reviewed Rahon Cafe on Nov. 17, wrote, "I love this place. They have delicious shish kebabs. The osh polov also tastes good."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Rayhon Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
